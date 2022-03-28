TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, March 28, the 87th day of 2022. There are 278 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 28, 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.
ON THIS DATE
In 1797, Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire received a patent for a washing machine.
In 1854, during the Crimean War, Britain and France declared war on Russia.
In 1898, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ruled 6-2 that Wong, who was born in the United States to Chinese immigrants, was an American citizen.
In 1935, the notorious Nazi propaganda film “Triumph des Willens” (Triumph of the Will), directed by Leni Riefenstahl, premiered in Berlin with Adolf Hitler present.
In 1939, the Spanish Civil War neared its end as Madrid fell to the forces of Francisco Franco.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 86. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 81. Movie director Mike Newell is 80. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 77. Actor Dianne Wiest is 76. Country singer Reba McEntire is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 64. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 60. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56. Actor Tracey Needham is 55. Actor Max Perlich is 54. Movie director Brett Ratner is 53. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53. Actor Vince Vaughn is 52. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 51. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 49. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 46. Actor Annie Wersching is 45. Actor Julia Stiles is 41. Singer Lady Gaga is 36. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.