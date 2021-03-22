TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, March 22, the 81st day of 2021. There are 284 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On March 22, 1941, the Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation.
ON THIS DATE
In 1820, U.S. naval hero Stephen Decatur was killed in a duel with Commodore James Barron near Washington, D.C.
In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed a measure outlawing polygamy.
In 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.
In 1945, the Arab League was formed with the adoption of a charter in Cairo, Egypt.
In 1976, principal photography for the first “Star Wars” movie, directed by George Lucas, began in Tunisia.
In 1987, a garbage barge, carrying 3,200 tons of refuse, left Islip, New York, on a six-month journey in search of a place to unload. (The barge was turned away by several states and three other countries until space was found back in Islip.)
In 1988, both houses of Congress overrode President Ronald Reagan’s veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act.
In 1991, high school instructor Pamela Smart, accused of recruiting her teenage lover and his friends to kill her husband, Gregory, was convicted in Exeter, New Hampshire, of murder-conspiracy and being an accomplice to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
In 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller closed his Russia investigation with no new charges, delivering his final report to Justice Department officials. Former President Jimmy Carter became the longest-living chief executive in American history; at 94 years and 172 days, he exceeded the lifespan of the late former President George H.W. Bush.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 91. Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 91. Actor William Shatner is 90. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 87. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 86. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 80. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 78. Writer James Patterson is 74. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 73. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 73. Actor Fanny Ardant is 72. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 69. Country singer James House is 66. Actor Lena Olin is 66. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 64. Actor Matthew Modine is 62. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 50. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 46. Actor Anne Dudek is 46. Actor Cole Hauser is 46. Actor Kellie Williams is 45. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 45. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 44. Actor Tiffany Dupont is 40. Rapper Mims is 40. Actor Constance Wu is 39.
