TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, March 21, the 80th day of 2022. There are 285 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 21, 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third, successful march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
ON THIS DATE
In 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.
In 1935, Persia officially changed its name to Iran.
In 1945, during World War II, Allied bombers began four days of raids over Germany.
In 1952, the Moondog Coronation Ball, considered the first rock and roll concert, took place at Cleveland Arena.
In 1972, the Supreme Court, in Dunn v. Blumstein, ruled that states may not require at least a year’s residency for voting eligibility.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kathleen Widdoes is 83. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 82. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 81. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 78. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 77. Actor Timothy Dalton is 76. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 76. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 72. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 71. R&B singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 71. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 64. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf is 64. Actor Gary Oldman is 64. Actor Kassie Depaiva is 61. Actor Matthew Broderick is 60. Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 60. Actor Cynthia Geary is 57. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 56. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 55. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 55. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 54. Actor Laura Allen is 48. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 44. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (TV: “The Walking Dead”) is 37. Actor Scott Eastwood is 36. Tennis player Karolina Pliskova is 30. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown is 28. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.