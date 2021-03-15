Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to mainly rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%.