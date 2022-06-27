TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, June 27, the 178th day of 2022. There are 187 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 27, 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its strongest defense of abortion rights in a quarter-century, striking down Texas’ widely replicated rules that sharply reduced abortion clinics.
ON THIS DATE
In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
In 1950, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 84. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 80. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 73. Actor Julia Duffy is 71. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 67. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 63. Actor Brian Drillinger is 62. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 56. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 54. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 53. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 53. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 52. TV personality Jo Frost is 52. Actor Yancey Arias is 51. Actor Christian Kane is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 47. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 46. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 44. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 40. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 38. Actor Drake Bell is 36. Actor Sam Claflin is 36. Actor India de Beaufort is 35. Actor Ed Westwick is 35. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: “Harry Potter”; TV: “Ripper Street”) is 33. Actor Madylin Sweeten is 31. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 26. R&B singer H.E.R. is 25. Actor Chandler Riggs is 23.