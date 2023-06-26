TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, June 26, the 177th day of 2023. There are 188 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 26, 1945, the charter of the United Nations was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Josef Sommer is 89. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 67. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 66. Actor Sean Hayes is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is 49. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 43. Actor Aubrey Plaza is 39. Actor-singer Jennette McCurdy is 31. Actor-singer Ariana Grande is 30.