TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2022. There are 362 days left in the year.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dabney Coleman is 90. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 86. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 83. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 79. Musician Stephen Stills is 77. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 76. Actor Victoria Principal is 72. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 66. Actor Shannon Sturges is 54. Actor John Ales is 53. Jazz musician James Carter is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 47. Actor Jason Marsden is 47. Actor Danica McKellar is 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 46. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 44. Actor Kate Levering is 43. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 41. Actor Nicole Beharie is 37. Pop musician Mark Pontius is 37. R&B singer Lloyd is 36. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle (shel) Rae) is 36. Actor Alex D. Linz is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.