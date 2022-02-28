MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Kendra Grace Eash, 25-day-old daughter of Lamar and Erma (Bontrager) Eash, died at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at her residence. She was born Feb. 1 in Fort Wayne and had been ill since birth. Surviving in addition to her parents are three brothers, Kylan Ryan Eash, Jason E…