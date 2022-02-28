TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2022. There are 306 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 28, 1993, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Architect Frank Gehry is 93. Singer Sam the Sham is 85. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 83. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 82. Actor Kelly Bishop is 78. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 74. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 74. Actor Bernadette Peters is 74. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 74. Actor Ilene Graff is 73. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 67. Actor John Turturro is 65. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 65. Actor Maxine Bahns is 53. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 53. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 53. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 52. Actor Tasha Smith is 51. Actor Rory Cochrane is 50. Actor Ali Larter is 46. Country singer Jason Aldean is 45. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 44. Actor Michelle Horn is 35. Actor True O’Brien is 28. Actor Madisen Beaty is 27. Actor Quinn Shephard is 27. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 26.
