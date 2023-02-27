TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2023. There are 307 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYSActor Joanne Woodward is 93.Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 89. Actor Barbara Babcock is 86. Actor Debra Monk is 74. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 69. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 66. Actor Timothy Spall is 66. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 63. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 63. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 62. Actor Adam Baldwin is 61. Actor Grant Show is 61. Actor Noah Emmerich is 58. Actor Donal Logue is 57. R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 52. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 51. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 45. Chelsea Clinton is 43. Actor Brandon Beemer is 43. Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 43. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 43. R&B singer Bobby V is 43. Singer Josh Groban is 42. Banjoist Noam Pikelny is 42. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 49. Actor Kate Mara is 40. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 37. Actor Lindsey Morgan is 33.