TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Feb. 13, the 44th day of 2023. There are 321 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 13, 1935, a jury in Flemington, New Jersey, found Bruno Richard Hauptmann guilty of first-degree murder in the kidnap-slaying of Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was later executed.)
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kim Novak is 90. Actor Bo Svenson is 82. Actor Stockard Channing is 79. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 79. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 77. Singer Peter Gabriel is 73. Actor David Naughton is 72. Rock musician Peter Hook is 67. Actor Matt Salinger is 63. Singer Henry Rollins is 62. Actor Neal McDonough is 57. Singer Freedom Williams is 57. Actor Kelly Hu is 55. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 52. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 50. Singer Robbie Williams is 49. Singer-songwriter Feist is 47. R&B performer Natalie Stewart is 44. Actor Mena Suvari is 44. Actor Katie Volding is 34. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 26.