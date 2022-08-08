TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2022. There are 145 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Nita Talbot is 92. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 85. Actor Connie Stevens is 84. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 83. Actor Larry Wilcox is 75. Actor Keith Carradine is 73. Movie director Martin Brest is 71. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 70. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is 69. Percussionist Anton Fig is 69. Actor Donny Most is 69. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. TV personality Deborah Norville is 64. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 61. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 61. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 60. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 54. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 49. Country singer Mark Wills is 49. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 48. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 46. Actor Tawny Cypress is 46. R&B singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 46. R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius is 45. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 45. Actor Countess Vaughn is 44. Actor Michael Urie is 42. Tennis player Roger Federer is 41. Actor Meagan Good is 41. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor Jackie Cruz (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 38. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 34. Actor Ken Baumann is 33. New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 33. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 24. Actor Bebe Wood (TV: “The Real O’Neals”) is 21.