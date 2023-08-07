TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2023. There are 146 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 7, 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Singer Lana Cantrell is 80. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 79. Actor John Glover is 79. Actor David Rasche is 79. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 73. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 73. Actor Caroline Aaron is 71. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 71. Actor Wayne Knight is 68. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 65. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 65. Actor David Duchovny is 63. Actor Delane Matthews is 62. Actor Harold Perrineau is 60. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 60. Country singer Raul Malo is 58. Actor David Mann is 57. Actor Charlotte Lewis is 56. Actor Sydney Penny is 52. Actor Greg Serano is 51. Actor Michael Shannon is 49. Actor Charlize Theron is 48. Rock musician Barry Kerch is 47. Actor Eric Johnson is 44. Actor Randy Wayne is 42. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 41. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 36. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 32. Actor Liam James is 27.