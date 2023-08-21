TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Aug. 21, the 233rd day of 2023. There are 132 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 21, 1831, Nat Turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia, resulting in the deaths of at least 55 white people; scores of Black people were killed in retribution in the aftermath of the rebellion, and Turner was later executed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
