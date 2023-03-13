TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Sunday, March 12, the 71st day of 2023. There are 294 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 12, 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff pleaded guilty in New York to pulling off perhaps the biggest swindle in Wall Street history; he would be sentenced to 150 years behind bars. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 91. Actor Barbara Feldon is 90. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 77. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 76. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 75. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., is 75. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 74. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 73. Author Carl Hiaasen is 70. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 67. Actor Lesley Manville is 67. Actor Jerry Levine is 66. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 66. Actor Jason Beghe is 63.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 55. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 55. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 54. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 54. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 50. Actor Rhys Coiro is 44. Country singer Holly Williams is 42. Actor Samm (cq) Levine is 40. Actor Jaimie Alexander is 39. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 29.