TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2023. There are 202 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded; Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a three-hour standoff before being killed in a shootout with police.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYSSongwriter Richard M. Sherman is 95. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 82. Singer Roy Harper is 82. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 74. Actor Sonia Manzano is 73. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 72.Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 71. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 70. Actor Timothy Busfield is 66. Singer Meredith Brooks is 65. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 65. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 64. Actor John Enos is 61. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 61. Actor Paul Schulze is 61. Actor Eamonn Walker is 61. Actor Paula Marshall is 59. Actor Frances O’Connor is 56. Actor Rick Hoffman is 53. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 51. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 50. Actor Jason Mewes is 49. Actor Michael Muhney is 48. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 46. Actor Timothy Simons is 45. Actor Wil Horneff is 44. Singer Robyn is 44. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 42. Actor Dave Franco is 38. Country singer Chris Young is 38. Actor Luke Youngblood is 37. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 31.