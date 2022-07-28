TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, July 28, the 209th day of 2022. There are 156 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 28, 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2. A U.S. Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1609, the English ship Sea Venture, commanded by Adm. Sir George Somers, ran ashore on Bermuda, where the passengers and crew founded a colony.
In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.
In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was increasing the number of American troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000 “almost immediately.”
In 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.
In 1984, the Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened.
In 1995, a jury in Union, South Carolina, rejected the death penalty for Susan Smith, sentencing her to life in prison for drowning her two young sons (Smith will be eligible for parole in 2024).
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Darryl Hickman is 91. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 81. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 79. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 77. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 76. Actor Linda Kelsey is 76. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 75. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 73. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 68. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 65. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 61. Actor Michael Hayden is 59. Actor Lori Loughlin is 58. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 57. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 53. Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 50. Singer Afroman is 48. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 46. Actor John David Washington is 38. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 37. Actor Dustin Milligan is 37. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 36. Rapper Soulja Boy is 32. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 29. Golfer Nelly Korda is 24.