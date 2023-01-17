Today is Tuesday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2023. There are 348 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Earl Jones is 92. Talk show host Maury Povich is 84. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 66. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 64. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 61. Actor Naveen Andrews is 54. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 43.