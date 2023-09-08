TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2023. There are 114 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 82. Actor Alan Feinstein is 82. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 81. Author Ann Beattie is 76. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 73. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 73. Musician Will Lee is 71. Actor Heather Thomas is 66. Singer Aimee Mann is 63. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 63. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 61. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (chehk) is 58. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 53. TV personality Brooke Burke is 52. Actor Martin Freeman is 52. Actor David Arquette is 52. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 51. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 48. Actor Larenz Tate is 48. Actor Nathan Corddry is 46. R&B singer Pink is 44. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 43. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 42. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 36. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 21.