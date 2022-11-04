TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2022. There are 57 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 4, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.
ON THIS DATE
In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Illinois.
In 1879, humorist Will Rogers was born in Oologah, Oklahoma.
In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.
In 1942, during World War II, Axis forces retreated from El Alamein in North Africa in a major victory for British forces commanded by Lt. Gen. Bernard Montgomery.
In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.
In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Loretta Swit is 85. R&B singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 84. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 82. Former first lady Laura Bush is 76. Actor Ivonne Coll is 75. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 68. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 62. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 62. Actor Ralph Macchio is 61. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 61. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 53. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 53. TV personality Bethenny Frankel is 52. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 52. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 51. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 47. Actor Heather Tom is 47. R&B/gospel singer George Huff is 42. Actor Emme Rylan is 42. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 40.