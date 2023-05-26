TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, May 26, the 146th day of 2023. There are 219 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 26, 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Singer Stevie Nicks is 75. Actor Pam Grier is 74. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 74. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 74. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 74. Actor Margaret Colin is 65. Actor Doug Hutchison is 63. Actor Genie Francis is 61. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 61. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 59. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 57. Distance runner Zola Budd is 57. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 55. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) is 53. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 52. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 52. Singer Lauryn Hill is 48. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 45. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 44. Actor Hrach Titizian is 44.