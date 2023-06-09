TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, June 9, the 160th day of 2023. There are 205 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president’s funeral.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael J. Fox is 62. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 62. Actor Johnny Depp is 60. Actor Gloria Reuben is 59. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 57. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 56. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 56. Musician Ed Simons is 53. Actor Keesha Sharp is 50. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 48. Actor Michaela Conlin is 45. Actor Natalie Portman is 42. Actor Mae Whitman is 35. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 31.