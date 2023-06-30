TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, June 30, the 181st day of 2023. There are 184 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 30, 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expired, having failed to receive the required number of ratifications for its adoption, despite having its seven-year deadline extended by three years.
