TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, July 14, the 195th day of 2023. There are 170 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 14, 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage, with 48 senators voting to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voting to block it.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Nancy Olson is 95. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 91. Actor Vincent Pastore is 77. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 75. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 71. Actor Jerry Houser is 71. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 71. Actor Stan Shaw is 71. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 65. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 63. Actor Jane Lynch is 63. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 62. Actor Matthew Fox is 57. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 57. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 57. Former child actor Missy Gold is 53. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 52. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 48. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 48. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 48. Actor Scott Porter is 44. Actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 38. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 37. Actor Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 36.