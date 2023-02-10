TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2023. There are 330 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 10, 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Wagner is 93. Singer Roberta Flack is 86. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 83. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 76. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 73. Walt Disney Co. executive Robert Iger is 72. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 72. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 68. Actor Kathleen Beller is 67. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 63. Movie director Alexander Payne is 62. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 62. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 59. Actor Laura Dern is 56. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: “Breaking Bad”) is 56. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 51. Actor Jason Olive is 51. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 49. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell is 45. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 45. Actor Uzo Aduba is 42. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 42. Actor Max Brown is 42. Actor Barry Sloane is 42. Rock singer Eric Dill is 41. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 33. Actor Emma Roberts is 32. Actor Makenzie Vega is 29. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 26. Actor Yara Shahidi is 23.