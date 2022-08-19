TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2022. There are 134 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 19, 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (Although sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, Powers was returned to the United States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)
ON THIS DATE
In A.D. 14, Caesar Augustus, Rome’s first emperor, died at age 76 after a reign lasting four decades; he was succeeded by his stepson Tiberius.
In 1807, Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat arrived in Albany, two days after leaving New York.
In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides.”
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces landed at Benedict, Maryland, with the objective of capturing Washington D.C.
In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Debra Paget is 89. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 88. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 87. Actor Diana Muldaur is 84. Actor Jill St. John is 82. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 79. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 78. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 77. Former President Bill Clinton is 76. Actor Gerald McRaney is 75. Actor Jim Carter is 74. Pop singer-musician Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass) is 74. Rock musician John Deacon (Queen) is 71. Bluegrass musician Marc Pruett (Balsam Range) is 71. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 70. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 69. Actor Peter Gallagher is 67. Actor Adam Arkin is 66. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 65. Actor Martin Donovan is 65. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 64. R&B singer Ivan Neville is 63. Actor Eric Lutes is 60. Actor John Stamos is 59. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 57. Actor Kevin Dillon is 57. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 56. TV reporter Tabitha Soren is 55. Country singer-songwriter Mark McGuinn is 54. Actor Matthew Perry is 53. Country singer Clay Walker is 53. Rapper Fat Joe is 52. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 51. Actor Tracie Thoms is 47. Actor Callum Blue is 45. Country singer Rissi Palmer is 41. Actor Erika Christensen is 40. Actor Melissa Fumero is 40. Pop singer Missy Higgins is 39. Actor Peter Mooney is 39. Actor Tammin Sursok is 39. Olympic silver medal snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis is 37. Actor J. Evan Bonifant is 37. Rapper Romeo is 33. Actor Ethan Cutkosky is 23.