Today is Friday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2023. There are 149 days left in the year.
On Aug. 4, 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYSActor-singer Tina Cole is 80.Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 74. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 68. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 68. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 65. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 65. Actor Lauren Tom is 64. Former President Barack Obama is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 61. Actor Crystal Chappell is 58. Author Dennis Lehane is 58. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 55. Actor Michael DeLuise is 54. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 52. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 52. R&B singer-actor Marques Houston is 42. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 42. Actor Abigail Spencer is 42. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 40. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 38. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 31. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 28.