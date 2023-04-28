TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, April 28, the 118th day of 2023. There are 247 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 28, 1994, former CIA official Aldrich Ames, who had passed U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and then Russia, pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 93. Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 82. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 74. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 73. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 71. Actor Mary McDonnell is 71. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 70. Actor Nancy Lee Grahn is 67. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 63. Rapper Too Short is 57. Actor Bridget Moynahan is 52. Actor Chris Young is 52. Rapper Big Gipp is 51. Actor Jorge Garcia is 50. Actor Elisabeth Rohm is 50. Actor Penelope Cruz is 49. Actor Nate Richert is 45. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 45. Actor Jessica Alba is 42. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 41. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz is 37. Actor Aleisha Allen is 32.