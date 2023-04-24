TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, April 24, the 114th day of 2023. There are 251 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

On April 24, 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Actor Shirley MacLaine is 89. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 81. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 81. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 59. Actor Djimon Hounsou is 59.

