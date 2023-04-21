TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, April 21, the 111th day of 2023. There are 254 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 21, 1975, with Communist forces closing in, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu resigned after nearly 10 years in office and fled the country.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 84. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 76. Actor Patti LuPone is 74. Actor Tony Danza is 72. Actor James Morrison is 69. Actor Andie MacDowell is 65. Rock singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 64. Rock musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 64. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 60. Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 57. Actor Leslie Silva is 55. Actor Toby Stephens is 54. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard (The Frames) is 53. Actor Rob Riggle is 53. Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 53. Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 50. Olympic gold medal pairs figure skater Jamie Sale (sah-LAY’) is 46. Rock musician Dave Brenner (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Actor James McAvoy is 44. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 43. Actor Terrence J is 41. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 40. Actor Christoph Sanders is 35. Actor Frank Dillane is 32. Rock singer Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) is 26.