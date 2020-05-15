The weather is getting nicer and people are wanting to get outside and enjoy their normal summer activities, which is fine as long as social distancing is remembered, according to Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jen Tobey.
But some events or activities need to stay on the backburner. Tobey said she would love to have a large group of 75 friends and family over for a cookout in her back yard, but the time is not right for that yet. “There’s a reason we have stages,” she said. " … There really is a reason for everything. People don’t have to agree, but this is the new normal. We’ve got to work together.”
Under Stage 2 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan, no more than 25 people can gather. And then on May 23, that goes up to 100. But all stages include social distancing of six feet, she said.
Tobey explained that from Elkhart County to the west, “We’re the hot spots in the state right now. Our numbers are doubling daily. Fifty percent is because we are having more people being tested, but 50% are people not social distancing.” She wants to remind those who are 65 and older and those who have underlying medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the novel coronavirus to stay home.
Work remotely, if possible, all the way through Stage 3, she said. Salons and tattoo parlors should be by appointment only — that’s even in stage four.
She suggests people go back to the state’s Back on Track website, backontrack.in.gov, and review the protocols.
If people can get tested, she suggested they do so. “If you have a new symptom, take advantage of getting tested.” Tobey said she has reports of patients at Elkhart General Hospital — one is 25 years old and the other is 60 years old, neither has underlying conditions and both are on life support.
“It’s not the flu,” she said. “It’s a different virus and we don’t know how it behaves.”
What she is not suggesting at this point is masks. The state is recommending it, and she wears them when she is out, but right now masks are not being pushed. Social distancing is though, as is staying at home for those who are at risk and who are 65 and older.
NOBLE COUNTY REPORTS TWO COVID-19 DEATHS
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in Noble County by the Indiana State Department of Health. That brings the total number of deaths in Noble County to 19.
In Elkhart County, another 20 people were diagnosed as being positive for the novel coronavirus since Thursday.
Here are Friday's numbers:
• Statewide — 26,655 positive tests, up 614; 1,550 deaths, up 42; 165,448 tested, up 5,236 with 16.1% of those testing positive.
• Elkhart County — 609 positive tests, up 20; 22 deaths, zero new; 4,826 tested.
• LaGrange County — 48 positive tests, up two; two deaths, zero new; 270 tested.
• Noble County — 147 positive tests, up three; 19 deaths, up two; 621 tested.
• Kosciusko County — 55 positive tests, up five; one death, zero new; 1,129 tested.
• St. Joseph County — 921 positive tests, up 24; 28 deaths, zero new; 6,893 tested.
• Marshall County —39 positive tests, zero new; one death, zero new; 881 tested.
UPDATE
Trilogy Health Services, which operates Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart, has updated its website to show that one more person died of a COVID-19-related illness at Greenleaf, bringing its total to 14 residents.
Hubbard Hill in Elkhart has reported one COVID-19-related death on its website.
SHERIFF’S ADMIN OFFICE TO REOPEN
On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building lobby will re-open at 8 a.m.
At this time, the sheriff’s office staff are still asking the public to continue to do as much as possible online, by phone call or through the mail. These services include: tax warrant payments, public records requests, criminal history checks, sheriff sale inquiries, vehicle crash reports and incident report requests.
Services available on the sheriff’s website include:
• Criminal history: http://www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/divisions/administrative-services/criminal-history-report/
• Gun permit information: http://www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/resources/gun-permit-information/
• Report a crime: http://www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/resources/report-a-crime/
• Crash reports: https://www.buycrash.com/
• Tax warrants: http://www.elkhartcountysheriff.com/resources/tax-warrants1/
Due to limited lobby space, in-person services for records will continue to be by appointment only to maintain social distancing, clean the lobby between visits and serve the public in a safe and timely manner. Call 574-891-2300, Option 2, followed by Option 1. The staff will assist the caller in determining whether an appointment is needed or if their request can be processed via fax or e-mail. For questions about the Sex and Violent Offender registry, contact 574-891-2347.
At this time, the Elkhart County Correctional Facility lobby will remain closed to the general public until further notice. A follow-up announcement will be provided when the lobby re-opens to the general public.
Family and friends who wish to visit an inmate can go to https://securustech.net/video-products/index.html to set up a video visit from home. Family and friends who wish to place money on an inmate’s account can go to https://deposits.jailatm.com/webdeposits/.
Professionals who wish to visit with an inmate electronically, can contact Capt. Brad Rogers at brogers@elkhartcountysheriff.com or 574-891-2153.
OAKWOOD FINE ARTS FESTIVAL RESET
Chautauqua-Wawasee is rescheduling the annual Oakwood Fine Arts Festival from June 13 to Aug. 15. This decision came after discussing multiple dates, including the original date, with each of the artists who plan to show their art, organizers said.
This festival brings together more than 20 local and regional artists from around the northern Indiana and southern Michigan area. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Food vendors will be on site for snacks and lunch, with outside seating available. Also, Oakwood’s Pier and Back Porch restaurant will offer a full menu with both indoor and outdoor lakefront dining. Attendance is free. Parking is available.
SUPERHERO 5K GOES VIRTUAL
The Child and Parent Services Virtual Superhero 5K will take place June 26-29.
Online registration is available at https://give.capselkhart.org/event/2020-caps-virttual-superhero-5k-run-walk/e272896
The registration fee includes the cost of a race T-shirt. All funds raised will benefit CAPS in its mission to stop child abuse. More information will be coming concerning costume contests, sponsored routes and more.
The 5K is a chance to celebrate all of the heroes — teachers, social workers, medical professionals, parents and law enforcement — who are on the front lines against child abuse during the pandemic. To learn more, visit www.capselkhart.org or their Facebook event page.
NAPPANEE PARKS CLOSES POOL
The Nappanee public pool will not open in 2020.
Park Superintendent Chris Davis made the announcement Friday that because of the logistics of operating the pool during the current pandemic, the park board and park department decided to close the pool for the summer.
“Our decision was a difficult one, but it was made prioritizing public and pool staff safety during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote in a news release. “We are hopeful as the summer kicks into gear and health and safety restrictions begin to lift that we will be able (to) add some fun activities and events in our parks to make up for this unforeseen pool closing.”
FIRESIDE TAP & GRILL TO REOPEN MONDAY
Jeremy Yoder, owner of the sports bar Fireside Tap & Grill in Edwardsburg, Michigan, said his restaurant will reopen with a new, limited menu.
He said a local publication mistakenly announced the restaurant’s permanent closure, so he wanted to set the record straight.
“There’s no question that Fireside is staying open, but we have to put things on the menu that we can get,” Yoder explained. “The meat we need is either not available or too expensive because of limited supply. And, when they lift the stay at home order these problems will still be here. But, on Monday, we’re firing up the grill — like normal.”
Fireside Tap & Grill, located at 69245 Maple St.
LOTTERY PAYMENT OFFICE TO OPEN
Effective 9 a.m. Monday, the Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices located in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will re-open, by appointment only, for in-person redemption of prizes of $600 or more. Prizes up to $599 may be redeemed at Hoosier Lottery retailers.
To schedule an appointment, players should call 1-800-955-6886. All appointments must be scheduled in advance and same-day appointments may not be available.
Due to limited availability of appointments, players are encouraged to mail in any prize claims up to $99,999. Information on how to mail in a prize claim can be found at hoosierlottery.com/claim.
