DR. WALLACE: I’ve been accepted to a few prestigious universities that all offer my degree of choice, pre-law. Any of the schools will set me up well for eventually getting into a great law school, but they all come with a high price tag.
I want to get out of college with as little debt as possible, so I’m thinking about attending a junior college my first two years of school. I also believe I could continue working my current part-time job, which pays me pretty well, so that I could save up more financial resources to apply toward my further education in my junior and senior years of college.
My family and friends think I’m unwise to pass up on going to one of the “prestigious” universities because they think my future career will easily help me pay back my debt.
Am I right to consider the debt aspect now, or should I listen to my family and not worry about that as I could likely pay it back if I attain a high-paying career? — Desperate To Avoid Debt, via email
DESPERATE TO AVOID DEBT: I believe the answer to your situation lies within your own words in the letter you sent to me. You mentioned that you “want to get out of college with as little debt as possible,” which triggered your desire to consider attending a junior college for your first two years of college.
I agree with your strategy. Junior colleges are truly outstanding these days, and they provide a cost-effective springboard into an eventual opportunity to earn a diploma at any university in our nation, including the “prestigious” ones.
At the end of your educational path, if you achieve the ultimate degrees you seek, you’ll have the same diploma status even if you spent your first two years at a junior college.
And for the record, if any future potential employer should ask you about your days in junior college, simply tell them that you used that time to maintain your excellent job, which allowed you to build up capital to pay for your further education yourself. Any employer worth their salt will not only understand this, but also truly appreciate your tenacity and the mindset regarding debt and fiscal responsibility that you have.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a girl who just turned 17 and I have a group of about eight really nice girlfriends. We all get along great and several of us get together and hang out often.
Within this group there are two girls that I’m especially close to. I truly value both of their friendships, and I hope to be lifelong friends with both if possible after high school.
I do have an issue with one of these two girls, however. I feel uncomfortable at times because she shares so much personal and intimate information about her family’s home life and even details about her relationship with her boyfriend.
It’s simply a case of too much information, and information I feel that I am better off not knowing entirely. What really makes me uncomfortable is that after she tells me all of these intimate details, she starts asking me probing questions about my family’s home life and my own relationship with my boyfriend. I’m very uncomfortable going into any salacious details on either of those topics.
Is there any way to get her to understand that I don’t want to talk about private issues involving me, and that I’d rather not know about what should truly be private issues in her life? — Given Too Much Information, via email
GIVEN TOO MUCH INFORMATION: Yes, there is! You need to simply tell her directly what you’re comfortable hearing and what you are not. Explain why you feel it’s best that certain details are not given to you and that you in turn wouldn’t feel comfortable discussing any similar details about you or your family with her or anyone else for that matter.
Let her know upfront early in your conversation with her about how much you value her friendship and how much you like her. Be sure she fully understands this foundation first, and then simply tell her as diplomatically as you possibly can why you feel it’s best that some of these very intimate details and stories she has should be kept private.
Finally, I’d suggest that you give her an example or two of what you’re referring to. Tell her what areas you’re good with discussing and what you feel crosses the line for you. Explain you do wish to talk to her and support her, but that certain areas and matters go beyond what you are comfortable hearing.
