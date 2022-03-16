ELKHART — Concerns began mounting among Elkhart parents after Elkhart Community Schools announced that it is considering closing Hawthorne Elementary School and turning it into a public preschool education hub.
A letter read by Genevieve Hart on behalf of the Hawthorne Closing Community Group at the Elkhart Community Schools board meeting on March 8 expresses the sentiments held by many neighborhood residents.
“We don’t understand why the school system wants to move 510 of our children from a stable school, like Hawthorne, to other schools,” Hart said to the board as she read off a listen of grievances provided by the group. “We worry about our children’s emotional health with this closing. They may experience grief or become disoriented. They will be torn apart from their friends and teachers. We worry about our children’s education. The school system has not adequately shown us how our children’s education will be maintained or improved.”
In the letter, Hart also notes that the board has not reached out to them, citing that the group does not believe they are receiving, “consistent, honest and real answers.”
“We felt intimidated at the first Hawthorne informational meeting by the presence of the police,” she said. “It kept some of us from speaking. It humiliated our community.”
The administration said that the closing of Hawthorne K-6 is “purely” due to finances and staffing, Hart read in the letter.
Hart and the Hawthorne Closing Community Group aren’t the only Elkhart residents concerned with the possibility of the school closing. The closing of Hawthorne Elementary School would have impacts on several Elkhart Community Schools. As a result, the district hosted another information meeting on Tuesday, where they hoped to address and further explain several of the items addressed in the letter as well as other potential future problems.
“When we’re looking at why we’re looking at this particular plan at this particular time, it happens because we’ve had a variety of events and circumstances that have all landed kind of at the same time,” said ECS Superintendent Steve Thalheimer.
A 900-student drop in enrollment over a decade, combined with a national and local teacher shortage, in addition to the cost of revitalizing the Hawthorne building make a strong case, according to the administration, of shutting the elementary school down.
“When we look at that investment in that entire building and what we would need to do for that, the recommendation from us, as an administrative team, is that it doesn’t make fiscal sense to do that,” Thalheimer continued.
Thalheimer went on to explain that he doesn’t foresee shortages in the education industry easing up any time soon.
“The number of students that are going into teacher colleges has declined, the number of students graduating from teacher colleges with teaching degrees has declined, and so it’s going to be more competitive for us with those graduates coming out to come in and be in our school buildings,” he said. “Just like there are issues related to teacher staffing, many other positions within our district, including bus drivers, are a challenge as well.”
This year the district focused on alleviating several issues related to teacher and employee retention. They increased the starting pay, reduced insurance premiums, created maternity leave, book bill stipends for students of employees and employee health clinic, but for them, the facts remain: ECS simply can’t justify keeping Hawthorne open as an elementary school.
The district does, however, have an idea for what to do with the building. Historically, the ECS offered childcare to its employees through the career center. Today, it’s only available for students with children.
“Being a popular program, we’re wondering how we could bring that back,” Thalheimer said. “If we relocate the pre-K special needs program, the PACE program, out of the career center, we would free up some rooms there that would be available for us to use to be able to then expand the childcare program for students and for staff that would then become another benefit.”
That would leave space at the Elkhart Area Career Center to open up an employer-provided daycare for staff, but require shutting Hawthorne down as an elementary school and transforming it instead into a special needs’ preschool hub for the district.
“When we’re looking at better compensation, maternity leave, when we look at the support for book bills, when we look at our clinic and we look at the potential for childcare connected with the place where people work, those all become very family-friendly benefits that would make it so that people would be considering coming and staying with Elkhart Community Schools.”
Other school administrators were also brought in for the public informational meeting to further address the potential of Hawthorne becoming a pre-K hub. The new location would move students from PACE, Title I and Head Start into the same building, while keeping them with their own respective classes.
The PACE Preschool would take up seven classrooms. Currently the program consists of 31 staff members and 237 students ages 3-5. Title I pre-K would use four classrooms, have eight staff and could house up to 80 children. Title I classrooms currently at Hawthorne would be doubled to account for the entire district.
The last component would be the Head Start program, which use seven classrooms and would have 17 staff members and up to 140 students. All Head Start students currently at Beck Elementary School would be moved to Hawthorne; however. the four outer sites (Woodland, Mary Feeser, Bristol and Osolo) would remain with their 20 students at their site.
“I’m very excited about the possibility of this happening,” said Joe Fairbotham, district dean of PACE Preschool. “It would allow for inclusion model for all of our preschool students who have special needs. Right now, we are in a more self-contained area and this would allow us to be pushed in to gen ed rooms that would expose them, and other students to students with special needs and benefit all the kids in Elkhart Community Schools.”
Central location at Hawthorne would allow for collaboration among those pre-K teachers for training or lesson planning. Enrollment for both Title I and Head Start could be done onsite.
“We are trying to be reactive to a variety of circumstances that have come forward and when we look at all of these different challenges, from staffing, to needing additional pre-K space, to thinking about the ability to offer childcare that we know employees would really value, when we look at all of those pieces and put all of those pieces together, that’s where we arrived at the recommendation for this proposal that we’re making to the board,” Thalheimer explained. “We very much understand and appreciate that people are supportive of their school and understand the history of their school. Those things are not diminished by any means. We are trying very hard to look at the lay of all of the practical challenges that we face as a school district and that’s how we’ve arrived at this plan.”
