Many people heat their homes with wood.
There are different ways this is done, from standard fireplaces, to fireplaces with inserts, to indoor wood stoves to outdoor wood burners with heat exchangers. A typical masonry fireplace may recover only 10% of the heat value of the heat value of the wood, while the more modern systems may extract 75% or better of the heat into your home.
If you are buying wood, you should know how it is commonly sold. A cord is a measure of wood, bark and air space that is 4 feet high, 8 feet long, and 4 feet wide, or 128 cubic feet. Another measurement, the rick, is 4 feet high, 8 feet long, and of variable width. A rick, therefore, may have more or less wood in it than a cord. And, there is also the pickup truck load. Pickups with a standard bed measuring 5.5 feet x 8 feet x 20 inches deep will carry about a third of a cord when stacked level with the top of the sides.
Of the three, the cord is the most consistently used measurement and probably the most useful, but since different types of wood can comprise a cord, it’s difficult to compare one cord to another. Ideally, firewood could be sold by the weight, but that is rarely the case.
Regardless of how the wood is burned, the value of wood burned varies greatly depending on the type of wood, the moisture content of the wood, and the weight of the wood. Researchers have divided wood into three categories to help sort out the heat equivalents (BTUs) released by a cord of wood.
Heavy woods, which weigh about 4,400 pounds per cord when dried, include beech, hickory, ironwood, locust, hard maple, the oaks, persimmon, Osage orange, and walnut. The heavy woods typically release 16 million BTUs per cord when burned.
Medium woods, those that weigh an average of 3,300 pounds per cord, include cherry, elm, hackberry, soft maple, and sycamore. Medium woods release about 12 million BTUs when burned.
Light wood, weighing about 2,500 pounds per cord, include aspen, basswood, box elder, butternut, cottonwood, poplar and willow. Light woods release 9 million BTUs per cord.
As you can see, a light wood releases almost half the BTUs as a heavy wood. If the going price of firewood is the same regardless of wood type, the heavy wood would be the better bargain.
What about ash firewood? There is a lot of ash available now, because so many ash trees were infested with emerald ash borer. Healthy ash wood should be in the heavy category, but the wood from ash trees these days is often very light weight, and should be thought of as a light weight wood if you can see the ash borer feeding under the bark.
Dry wood has a higher fuel value. Wood that is allowed to air dry after being cut can double in the heating value by weight, because the heat will not need to evaporate water from the wood. Firewood cut and split at least one full season before it is used is often at its highest heat value after one year.
By the same token, wood that has been stacked for several years, or is near the bottom of a stack, will often draw moisture and begin to rot. This wood rarely has much heating value. Wood stored at home should be stored six inches off the ground if possible. Covering the top of the stack will allow it to dry, but allow the sides of the stack to be open for air flow.
Insects are sometimes found in firewood. Carpenter ants are often found, but are rarely a problem unless the wood is too moist. Borers and the critters that feed on borer are common also.
Termites may be an occasional issue in firewood, but they are rarely a problem if brought in to burn. Termites are more of a problem when the firewood is stacked next to a building, as the termites may build a bridge to gain entry to a building. The best way to avoid firewood insects in the home is to bring the wood in as needed. These insects are rarely a threat to your home or wood furniture.
Want more information on wood burning? Check out Purdue firewood publication at www.extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/FNR/FNR-79.pdf.