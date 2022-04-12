GOSHEN — Two multi-million dollar housing projects planned for the Goshen millrace received extensions Tuesday.
Goshen Redevelopment Commission members finalized timeline extensions for the River Art and Millrace Townhomes projects following news of significant delays due to the pandemic.
Scott Sivan, an architect with the Mishawaka-based development firm InSite Development, went before the commission back in February to request timeline extensions for two previously approved agreements involving the planned River Art and Millrace Townhomes projects.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, Tuesday’s action by the commission finalized those timeline extensions by authorizing execution of the amended agreements.
As originally proposed, the River Art project involved construction of a four-story, 40-unit upscale apartment building near the intersection of South Third and Jefferson streets at a cost of about $11 million.
As part of that project, the company also planned to redevelop the north half of the nearby Hawks Building into apartments or condominiums, plus a common-space coffee/art gallery at a cost of about $3.6 million.
As for the Millrace Townhomes project, that project involved construction of approximately 16 townhomes, ranging in size from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, at a site generally located north of Douglas Street and south of Purl Street between River Race Drive and the millrace.
As proposed, homes at the site would feature private garages, decks and courtyards. Total private investment had been projected to be about $4.2 million.
RIVER ART APARTMENTS
According to Hutsell, while the Hawks portion of the first agreement has been completed, the new apartment complex planned for the vacant lot at Third and Jefferson streets and the construction of the Millrace Townhomes project have experienced delays, primarily due to COVID-19 and the resulting increase in construction prices.
Speaking first to the River Art/Hawks development, Hutsell noted that the original agreement for the project was executed back in March of 2018.
As part of that agreement, InSite Development committed to investing a minimum of $5 million into the River Art project by Sept. 26, 2021, as one of the stipulations for the Redevelopment Commission agreeing to transfer the land’s title to the developer.
However, during their February meeting, Sivan explained to the commission’s members that such a timeline had become unachievable due to the onset of the pandemic and needed to be extended through July 1, 2024.
As a stipulation of extending the agreement, Hutsell recommended that InSite be required to provide the commission with updated drawings and details regarding the project for approval no later than the commission’s August meeting.
“The terms of the agreement were detailed at the February meeting, including having the developer present his plans for approval at our August commission meeting and a commitment to commence construction no later than June 1, 2023,” Hutsell told the commission Tuesday. “We’re requesting that the commission authorize execution of the agreement amendment.”
As approved Tuesday, the conditions of the agreement amendment are as follows:
• InSite agrees to commence construction of the apartment building no later than June 1, 2023;
• InSite must provide updated drawings and detail for the apartment project to the commission for approval no later than Aug. 9;
• If InSite is unable to commit to commencing construction no later than June 2023 by the Aug. 9 deadline, the development agreement and all subsequent amendments will be terminated and the property at Third and Jefferson streets returned to the city; and
• All terms of the original March 2018 agreement and any subsequent amendments will remain in full force and effect except as specifically modified by the agreement amendment finalized Tuesday.
MILLRACE TOWNHOMES
Speaking next to the Millrace Townhomes project, Hutsell noted that the original agreement for that project was executed back in June of 2019.
As part of that agreement, InSite committed to purchasing the first two building lots at the site by Aug. 31, 2020, and having the first two townhomes constructed by Oct. 31, 2020, with the remaining 14 townhomes to be constructed by Dec. 31, 2024.
However, as with the River Art project, Sivan explained during the commission’s February meeting that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant delays for the townhomes project, requiring reevaluation of the overall project plan and timeline.
“In line with the last request, this will be the same terms that we discussed in February, with the same August deadline for updated bids,” Hutsell said.
As approved Tuesday, the conditions of the agreement modification as they relate to the Millrace Townhomes project are as follows:
• The closing to transfer ownership of the initial two lots of the subject real estate to InSite must occur on or before June 1, 2023, with all remaining lots to be transferred to InSite no later than Sept. 1, 2025;
• Each building constructed must be at least 1,400 square feet in size;
• InSite agrees to commence construction of the first two buildings no later than June 1, 2023, with construction to be completed for the initial buildings no later than Dec. 31, 2023;
• InSite agrees to have all buildings at the site constructed by June 1, 2026;
• InSite must provide updated drawings and detail for the development to the Redevelopment Commission for approval no later than Aug. 9;
• If InSite is unable to commit to commencing construction no later than June 2023 by the Aug. 9 deadline, the development agreement and all subsequent amendments will be terminated and InSite will release all rights to the property; and
• All terms of the original June 2019 agreement will remain in full force and effect except as specifically modified by the agreement amendment finalized Tuesday.
Motions to authorize execution of the amended agreements for both the River Art and Millrace Townhomes projects were approved unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.