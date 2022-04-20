GOSHEN — Applications are now being accepted for women who’ve "reached the age of elegance" to enter the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen pageant.
Director of the Senior Queen contest, Sharon Edwards, said the women “need to be 60 years old by the first day of the fair — July 22” in order to apply.
They also need to be female and they need to live in Elkhart County or “adjacent to the county as long as a majority of the volunteer work is in Elkhart County.”
Edwards said the women don’t need to be involved in 4-H or a 4-H club in order to apply to be senior queen — just volunteering in some manner.
“We like to celebrate the community service of the women,” she said.
That community service can be with the woman’s church or an organization like The Window — “or any organization where they feel their heart is leading them,” she said.
Edwards added that one contestant listed taking care of a sick friend who had cancer as her volunteer work, for example. Interested women can fill out the application found online. The application includes questions about hobbies, community involvement, career prior to retirement, membership clubs and organizations.
They must be an Indiana resident and U.S. citizen and be available to be present for fair activities. Candidates can find their own sponsors from businesses, family members, friends or organizations. But if a candidate needs a sponsor, Edwards said she has a list of willing businesses.
Judging will be based on the basis of community involvement, ability to converse/public speaking, poise and personality in the following areas: involvement and achievement in community, church, charity or service club activities or other volunteering; personal interview with judges during the preliminary judging; the "on stage" pageant Q&A; written application and appearance.
The pageant will take place July 19 at Goshen College Sauder Hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Edwards said it’s a fun evening and open to the public. The application deadline is May 31.
CURRENT QUEEN
The 2021 Senior Queen, Michelle Blough, shared why she participated and what she enjoyed. Blough said she was a candidate in 2018 for the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers and was first runner up.
“I had a good time and met a lot of interesting people and got to do some fun stuff,” she said.
She said as a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau board she thought entering would give her the opportunity to share the Farm Bureau story since they sponsored her.
“So I thought I’d do it one more time, meet new people and have a good time,” she said.
Blough said she was “flabbergasted” when she was named the winner. She said she’s known the master of ceremonies, Tim Yoder, for years and is friends with the second and first runners up so was concentrating on them when they were named.
“I was so excited and so happy for them so I almost had to do a double take and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, he said my name!'”
Blough said she really wasn’t expecting to win, adding, “I just decided this time to enjoy the experience, be myself and try not to be too nervous.”
Blough said one of the things she enjoyed most was “meeting fairgoers, interacting with exhibiters, meeting 4-H kids and their families. It was those impromptu interactions I enjoyed most.”
Outside of fair week, Blough said she participated in a Middlebury parade last August and Nappanee’s Miracles at Main & Market Christmas parade and said she’s been invited to judge a children’s pageant at the May First Friday in Goshen.
“I’ve never done that before,” she said.
The current queen said another fun thing was she and the other contestants helped with senior day activities and “did things around the fair that I might not have generally participated in.”
“One of the things that has amazed me is once you’re senior queen you’re always senior queen," she said. "You get to come to the gala every year and interact with previous queens and current candidates. It sounds like fun.”
The Queen’s Gala is a style show for the senior queens and fair queen candidates. Sponsors, family, friends and fair board members are invited to attend. Both women said it’s an opportunity for the queens — especially the younger queens — to practice their public persona, walk on the runway, etc., with no judges.
“It’s held a couple of weeks before the fair begins. There’s also a get-acquainted brunch for the senior queens and their sponsors,” she said.
Blough said the sisterhood of those who’ve served as queens and the friendships that occur is the reason why she’s enjoyed her reign and is a benefit for those who are considering applying. There are also gifts and prizes for the runners up as well as for the woman who is crowned senior queen of this year’s fair.
And Edwards shared all contestants get into the fair for free all week as long as they have their sash.
“It’s a lot of fun and an exciting adventure even for those not chosen,” Blough said.
Edwards said they’re excited about this year’s contest and they’re working to get the word out that it’s time to apply.
