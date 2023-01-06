NAPPANEE — Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will be the keynote speaker for RETA’s annual Celebrating Life Benefit Dinner at Sammlung Platz, 758 N.Tomahawk Trail, Nappanee, March 4.
Tickets for the program and dinner will begin being sold at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, and if history is any indication, they’re expected to go fast. Last year’s event sold out in under eight hours.
Advancement Director for RETA Rod Tackett said the fundraising event brings in roughly 40% of the operating budget for the nonprofit that supports women and families in Elkhart County. Tickets, which include dinner, a presentation from clients, and a keynote address for $1,000 per table of eight or $125 per seat at the main level, or $600 per table or $75 per seat at the balcony level. A livestream of the program will also be available for $50 per person.
Last year’s keynote speaker for the benefit dinner was Ben Carson.
“He was that prenatal surgeon for so many years and had an impact in so many parent’s lives, kids’ lives and we even had some folks at this last dinner who said he saved their kid’s lives in utero,” Tackett said.
This year, the two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and former professional baseball player, turned ESPN commentator, and founder of Tim Tebow Foundation, will offer his own perspective.
“For Tim Tebow his mom was offered the choice of abortion and chose not to do that,” Tackett said. “Tim was born and has had a significant impact on many people’s lives.”
Through his foundation, Tebow puts on a prom for individuals with disabilities called Night to Shine at churches across the country, provides essentials and spiritual care for homeless and abandoned children around the world as well as children with profound medical needs, and fights human trafficking by supporting the rescue and restoration of those who have been trafficked or who are at risk of becoming victims.
In addition to Tebow, clients of RETA will also speak on the benefits of the organization’s numerous programs from personal experience including those from the men’s and women’s coaching programs and those who’ve undergone counseling services.
“We want to make folks aware of the impact that our services are making in the community,” Tackett said. “We have roughly 3,000 appointments a year, and that represents roughly 900 families that we’re able to reach through our services and so any way that we’re able to help out and service the community in the pregnancy and parenting realm, we want to be able to do that.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit retaforlife.com/events.