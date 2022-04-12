GOSHEN — There are still tickets available for the Quebe Sisters show at the Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., Goshen, at 7:30 p.m. April 22.
The Western swing style was made iconic by Bob Wills, an inspiration of the Quebe sisters- Grace, Sophia and Hulda. Western swing combines the swing dance of the ’30s and ’40s with a country-western style of Texas to create a unique sound, according to information provided by Ignition. The Quebe Sisters add to that sound by incorporating triple fiddle and triple harmony.
Special guests for the event are Jesse Stoltzfus and Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley. Profits for the concert in celebration of Earth Day go to the Trees for Goshen to help with the planting of local trees.
Tickets are $18-$25 each. The show is safe for people of all ages.
