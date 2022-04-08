ANGOLA — The legendary Gatlin Brothers will perform at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Oct. 1.
Tickets, ranging from $45-$55, are already on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com Doors to the Ryan Concert Hall will open one hour prior to the concert.
The Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than six decades. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three Academy of Country Music awards for Single of the Year (“All the Gold In California”), Album of the Year (“Straight Ahead”) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for County Music Association Vocal Group of the Year, Single and Album. The brothers have accumulated seven #1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, more than 20 studio albums and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards.
As a solo writer, Larry ranks fourth on Billboard’s Top 40 self-penned hits and was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His impressive song catalog has been recorded by a “Who’s Who” of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis, the Oak Ridge Boys and many others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters. In addition, Larry wrote and produced the musical, “Quanah,” performed in April 2017 to rave reviews.
During 2020, The Gatlin Brothers celebrated their 65th anniversary in the music industry. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall. They have also performed for the Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, The Love Boat, The Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on the ABC network.
For more information on this and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth
