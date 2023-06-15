SOUTH BEND — Due to high demand, comedian Shane Gillis has announced additional dates for Shane Gillis Live, one of which is a show at South Bend’s Morris Performing Arts Center on Sept. 22.
Tickets are now available www.morriscenter.org or by calling or visiting the box office, 211 N. Michigan St., at 574-235-9190 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. After winning “Philly’s Phunniest” at the Helium Comedy Club in 2016, Gillis was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin” on YouTube which has been viewed over 6 million times. Gillis is one-half of the comedy fan favorite, “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.“ He’s a regular guest on Sirius XM’s The Bonfire, Spotify’s “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and Barstool Sports KFC Radio. Gillis was a writer on Comedy Central’s Delco Proper and co-created, wrote, and starred in the YouTube hit sketch series Gilly & Keeves. In October 2022, Gillis and John McKeever partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release “Gilly & Keeves: The Special on GillyandKeeves.tv.” Most recently, Gillis can be seen playing Gilly in the upcoming season of Peacock’s “Bupkis” opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco.
Learn more about Shane Gillis at shanemgillis.com/about.