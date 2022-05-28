GOSHEN — There’s still time to purchase tickets for Remember … A Community Event to Benefit Local Veterans, to be held Saturday, June 4. The deadline to purchase tickets online will be Monday, May 30. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 985, 1201 W. Pike St., Goshen.
This is Freedom System’s fourth annual event to bring awareness of military veteran programs in the area. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Freedom System’s new program for veterans and their families, FSO Mountain Bike Association, according to information provided by Freedom System.
The evening will include dinner with music provided by Sam Brown, followed by local band Just Cause. This year’s keynote speaker will be Casey Hendrickson, best known as Michiana’s News Talk Radio Show Host and U.S. Army Veteran.
At 8 p.m. there will be general admission for the auctions and band. On the auction block will be many items that people will want and use: a mountain bike, a quilt, signage, and more.
Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple or $200 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://freedomsystem.org/remember
Sponsors for the event are 95.3 MNC and Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
For more information, contact Lauren Zeugner, FSO media director, at laurenzeugner@gmail.com or 574-536-6434.