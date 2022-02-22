Thursday weather system expected

GOSHEN — In the wake of last week's weather system, Goshen can expect another wave of snow late Thursday.
Nathan Marsili, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said Tuesday that the system will likely move in late Thursday afternoon.
"Right now it looks about two to four inches," Marsili said.
Though a wintery mix may occur south of Elkhart County, this area will likely see all snow.
"By daybreak Friday it should be pretty much moving out," he said, adding that the system may make for hazardous travel for the Friday morning commute.
Marsili said this system is not likely to impact the local flooding situation. As of Tuesday the St. Joseph River at Elkhart is cresting at 23.6 feet, which represents the action stage, with 24 feet being the start of the minor flooding stage. A flood gauge on the Elkhart River in Goshen was read at 5.9, also representing action stage, and was likely to crest at about that level.
