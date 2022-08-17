ELKHART — Elkhart area residents have a new option when shopping for affordable clothing, home goods and furniture.
Thrift at Woodland Crossing is inviting the community to its Grand Opening today.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and other guests at 4 p.m. There will be special in-store sales throughout the day until 5 p.m., and light refreshments will be served from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The thrift shop sells quality, gently used items at reasonable prices. As the newest shop in the Mennonite Central Committee MCC network of over 85 not-for-profit thrift shops, Thrift at Woodland Crossing raises money for relief, development and peace work around the world.
“I appreciate the thought and intention that went into choosing this south-central area of the Elkhart neighborhood where we are located,” said Judy Miller, manager of Thrift at Woodland Crossing. “I feel profoundly grateful to step into the role as manager of this thrift shop.”
It has been a long process over several years to open the shop.
“Putting this store together has been like working on a giant jigsaw puzzle,” Miller said. “It has required a lot of hands and feet to help get us this far. People are welcome to stop in and see if they too might be a good fit — a puzzle piece — to help us in this enjoyable and inspiring work.”
Thrift at Woodland Crossing is located at 138 W. Hively Ave., Suite 7, Elkhart. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The MCC Thrift Network is made up of over 85 shops throughout the United States and Canada. As a network of not-for-profit Thrift Shops, they support the local and global relief, development and peace projects of MCC.
Over the last 50 years, MCC Thrift shops have contributed over $250 million to help people in need.
For more information about the MCC Thrift Shop Network go online to thrift.mcc.org.