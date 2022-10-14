GOSHEN — A school bus, a pickup truck and an SUV were involved a crash Friday in Goshen.
The crash took place at approximately 2 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lincoln and N. Cottage Avenues. No injuries were reported and no children were on the school bus at the time.
Goshen Police and Fire Departments responded. Traffic had been blocked off but was restored to the area by 2:45 p.m.
"All GCS buses will be running late this afternoon due to a bus accident that did not have students on it," a Goshen Community Schools news release said. "Please be patient and watch your BusQuest App for the arrival of your students."
Updates to follow as they become available.