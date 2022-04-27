GOSHEN — Three Republican candidates are on the ballot for Elkhart County’s May 3 primary race for Middlebury Town Council At-Large.
The 2022 county primary marks the first time that Middlebury Town Council members will be chosen via a primary/general election process. In past years the council’s members have been selected via a town convention.
The three Republican candidates currently on the primary ballot include Chuck Teall, Jeremy Yahwak and Karl Miller.
A total of two at-large seats are available on the council, and the top two Republican vote-getters chosen by voters during the primary will join Democratic candidate Beth Kallimani, who is running unopposed in the primary, for consideration during the county’s general election in November.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the Republican candidates seeking a Middlebury Town Council At-Large seat.
Below is some background information and the submitted responses from Teall and Yahwak, rounded out by some background information for Kallimani. Candidate Miller did not respond by the submittal deadline.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Teall — Age: 78; Education: Bristol High School graduate, attended IUSB; Employment: retired; Family: married with two adult children and three grandsons.
Yahwak — Age: 33; Education: Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Purdue University; Employment: civil engineer; Family: married with three daughters.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS
In addition to their biographical information, each of the Republican candidates was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Middlebury Town Council At-Large. The questions and responses by Teall and Yahwak are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve on the Middlebury Town Council?
Teall: “In the years I have served on the Middlebury Town Council, improvements have been made to streets, sidewalks, and utilities on Brown Street, West Warren and Bristol Avenue. The Westlake subdivision area has been annexed and provided with sewer service, updated water connections, improved streets and drainage. While serving as Town Council representative and president of Middlebury Redevelopment Commission, funding was coordinated for utility expansion for industrial growth primarily east and south of town.
“Three upcoming INDOT projects (two on U.S. 20 and one on Ind. 13 over a three- to five-year period) will require funded and unfunded utility upgrades. I feel this funding needs to come from sources other than increased residential water and sewer rates. I would like to see this project to completion to assure it will not adversely affect taxpayers.
“Overall, I would like to assist in maintaining a community where people are excited to live, work, raise their families and eventually retire and is also a place that attracts new residents, businesses and industries.”
Yahwak: “I believe strongly in local government and that it should be easily accessible to its constituents. I am a big believer in representative government and have a passion to see my town succeed and be one of the best places to live and work.”
Question 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Yahwak: “I bring a unique perspective to the council being a civil engineer. It gives me an edge in that I understand on a technical level what problems face our town infrastructure. I can then more adequately discern the needs and improvements for our town streets, parks, and utilities. I also believe that the government is in place to serve its constituents. I have made and will continue to make myself accessible and available for everyone in town to answer questions and receive feedback and suggestions for making Middlebury a better place.”
Teall: “I have been involved in township, county and town budgeting and activity for plus or minus 35 years. That experience — knowing the ins and outs of government, what has been tried before, what works and what doesn’t work — is time-saving and therefore a money saving benefit to our Middlebury community.”
Question 3: What would you say are the top three most pressing issues or challenges currently facing the town of Middlebury, and what are some of the ways you would try to tackle those challenges if elected?
Teall: “1. Continued expansion of the infrastructure (water, sewer and travel ways) and doing it in a way that is not a burden to those living in the community.
“2. Budgeting the operation of the town, providing all services possible with the resources available through local property tax income and other sources provided by higher government.
“3. Keeping the primary focus on the residents of Middlebury — those people this position represents.”
Yahwak: “Inflation is one of the most pressing issues facing Middlebury. The biggest challenge is to continue providing excellent public services to our community while being financially responsible and accountable to our residents. In the current climate, inflation is a problem that has hit everyone. Detailed financial planning is critical to keep spending in check and taxes low for our residents. As costs for maintenance and construction rise, I will make every effort to prioritize infrastructure needs and keep the town in a good place financially.
“We are also faced with unbalanced development. We have seen significant industrial growth in town that is bringing jobs and revenues to our community. The challenge lies in the lack of residential development in town over the last decade. I will continue to be a proponent of sensible housing development to allow for more people who work in Middlebury to also live in Middlebury.
“Our aging water and sewer infrastructure continues to be an issue for our town. My knowledge as a civil engineer gives me the edge over other candidates to work with town staff on a deeper level to identify problem areas within our utility system. I will continue to support state and federal grant programs for infrastructure to bring as many tax dollars from Washington D.C. and Indianapolis home to Middlebury.”
KALLIMANI BACKGROUND
Democrat Beth Kallimani, 69, is currently running unopposed in the upcoming May 3 Democratic primary race for Middlebury Town Council At-Large.
Following the primary, she will face off against the primary’s top two Republican vote-getters during the November general election in an attempt to secure one of the two available at-large council seats.
Kallimani currently holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ball State University, a master’s degree in education from Indiana University South Bend, and a master’s degree in educational leadership, also from IUSB.
Currently retired, Kallimani worked for Baugo Community Schools’ Jimtown Elementary from 1977 to 2018.
She lives with George Kallimani and has four adult children and nine grandchildren.
