Three people were injured Tuesday when two vehicles collided.
Elkhart County police report a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kenlin Schlabach, 22, of Middlebury, was traveling north on C.R. 43 and collided with a 2004 Mazda van being driven by Doyle Burmeister, 42, of Hart, Michigan. The incident happened around 8:25 p.m., according to a police report.
Police said Burmeister was driving east on C.R. 38 and Schlabach failed to yield the right of way at the intersection.
Schlabach was cited for not having a valid driver’s license, no insurance and failure to yield the right of way, police said.
Schlabach complained of head pain and Burmeister had abrasions and bruises. A passenger in Burmeister’s vehicle, Sheyenne Vanvleet, 24, Park, Michigan, sustained bruises and swelling in the crash, according to the police report.
THEFTS
• David Moser reported to Goshen police Tuesday his garage at 813 S. Seventh St. was burglarized and items were taken.
• Naomi Martin reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a building on her property at 24070 C.R. 46, Nappanee, was burglarized.
• Lawrence Martin reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a gray Toyota Highlander was stolen while parked at 23984 C.R. 46, New Paris.
• Kyle Byler reported to Elkhart County police Monday his silver 2005 Dodge 2500 was stolen while parked at 69875 C.R. 127, New Paris.
• Julie Gaspar reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday her license plate was stolen off her vehicle while parked at either her residence, 21778 State Line Road, Bristol, or at her place of employment.
IDENTITY FRAUDS
• Juan Mugula-Martinez and Juan Norberto Mungula, both of Goshen, told Goshen police separately Tuesday they were victims of identity deception.
ASSAULTS
• James Miller of Goshen reported to Goshen police Tuesday he was battered by an acquaintance. The police report stated Miller did not sustain any injuries.
• A 26-year-old Goshen woman reported she was the victim of domestic battery Tuesday at a house along Oatfield Lane. Police said the woman received minor injuries but no medical treatment was needed.
• A man was taken to Goshen Hospital after police found him lying on the ground at 502 S. Main St. at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday.
The police report states the man was known to officers, but no identification was provided. Police were called to the address on a report of a fight in progress. Police said they didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries at the time they filed their initial report and an investigation is continuing.
ARRESTS
• Charges are pending against a 48-year-old Goshen man for counterfeiting and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Police said they took the man into custody at 9:41 a.m. at Dollar General, 1907 Elkhart Road, while they were investigating an accident. The man was reportedly found to have two counterfeit government identifications and he also reportedly refused to take a chemical test.
The man was taken to Goshen Hospital to be admitted for a medical condition, according to the police report, which also stated charges will be filed.
• Salvador Guzman, 42, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue at 9:09 p.m. Sunday.
CRASHES
• Jeremy Beard of Goshen reported to Goshen police Tuesday his parked vehicle was struck while he was at work at 2012 Century Drive and the other driver did not leave any contact information.
• Daira Rojas of Elkhart reported to Goshen police Tuesday that her 2009 Honda Civic was damaged by another vehicle while the Honda was parked at Culver’s, 2019 Lincolnway East.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Someone kicked in the door at the residence of Jovon Pippen, 2655 Ashton Pines, according to a Goshen police report. Pippen reported the incident to police at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday.
AWOL REPORTS
• Christina Marie DeVoll, 50, of Wyatt, failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release facility in Goshen Monday and is now considered away without leave, according to an Elkhart County police report.
