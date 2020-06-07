Elkhart County, Noble County and St. Joseph County all reported one new COVID-19-related death over the weekend.
According to figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Elkhart County now has 1,717 positive coronavirus cases, up 132 from Friday’s numbers, and 29 deaths. The one new death reported over the weekend in Noble County brings the total to 22, with 296 positive cases, up 18 from Friday’s numbers.
St. Joseph County’s one new death brings the total to 39 with 1,406 positive cases, up 48 from Friday’s numbers.
Indiana reported 417 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, public health officials said Sunday.
ISDH officials said there have been a total of 37,397 coronavirus cases in Indiana during the pandemic with 2,121 deaths.
There were another 182 probable deaths based on clinical diagnoses, but there was no positive test on record, health officials said.
Indiana has administered 304,263 COVID-19 tests overall.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
- Statewide — 37,397 positive cases, up 819; 2,121 deaths, up 43; 304,263 tested, up 12,625 with a positive rate of 12.3%.
- Elkhart County — 1,717 positive cases, up 132; 29 deaths, one new; 12,458 tested.
- LaGrange County — 159 positive cases, up 31; two deaths, zero new; 745 tested.
- Noble County — 296 positive cases, up 18; 22 deaths, one new; 2,041 tested.
- Kosciusko County — 227 positive cases, up 22; two deaths, zero new; 2,386 tested.
- St. Joseph County — 1,406 positive cases, up 48; 39 deaths, one new; 15,787 tested.
- Marshall County — 214 positive cases, up 27; two deaths, zero new; 2,251 tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.