ELKHART — Eight Elkhart County students are being honored with significant scholarships.
Three students from Elkhart County will receive the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. These scholarships provide for: full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana.
The 2022 Elkhart County Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are:
• Kaylie Kustron, Concord High School
• Gavin Morey, NorthWood High School
• Sophie Wingard, Fairfield High School.
Since Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year, Elkhart County has honored 94 Lilly Scholars.
Each eligible Elkhart County high school nominates one senior student based on academic performance (including grades and course load), extra-curricular and civic involvement, work experience, career goals, special circumstances, interview, and an essay. “We look forward to receiving the applications every fall and then proceed with scoring them after the names are removed to keep the students anonymous throughout the process,” said Amanda Jamison, Community Foundation senior program officer. The essays are then scored by Goshen College professors, the scores tallied, and the field narrowed to the top six nominees. The finalists’ names were submitted to the ICI for final review and selection of the three recipients.
GUY DAVID GUNDLACH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County also awarded the Guy David Gundlach Memorial Scholarship to the following five students: Jacquelin Figueroa, Northridge; Gustavo Gonzalez, Goshen; Josiah Schlabach, Bethany Christian; Jaiden Sopraseuth, Elkhart; and Candra Yoder, Jimtown.
Each of these students will receive $5,000 per year for four years to any accredited Indiana college or university.
This memorial scholarship is one of the many positive initiatives established due to Gundlach’s gift in 2011. Since the inception of the scholarship, 53 Elkhart County students have received this $20,000 award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.