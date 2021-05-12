DUNLAP — An investigation into inappropriate sexual comments by a Concord teacher has widened, resulting in three more teachers being placed on administrative leave.
In a news release, the district’s spokeswoman Julie Beer said the Concord Community Schools Police Department obtained search warrants Monday night related to the investigation of social studies teacher Andrew Cowells. Cowells was suspended last week ahead of termination procedures after he reportedly made sexual comments about a student.
On Tuesday morning, the search warrants were served on three Concord High School teachers and personal telephones were turned over to law enforcement authorities. The three teachers were then placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
Beer said the district will not be providing any more information as the investigation continues.
