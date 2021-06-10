ZIONSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, three local women will compete for the title of Miss Indiana, with the winner being selected Saturday. A Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen will also be picked.
The three women competing are Alyssa Hochstetler of Middlebury, Hannah Mishler of Shipshewana and Samantha Shank of Elkhart.
Hochstetler, 22, is Miss Northeast and is a graduate of The University of Alabama. Hochstetler's talent will be a piano performance and her social impact initiative is, “STEAMpowered Kids: Bridging the Brain Divide.”
Miss Elkhart County, Mishler, 19, is student at Glen Oaks Community College. Mishler's talent will be a monologue and her social impact initiative is, “Remember those who can't remember.”
Shank, 22, of Elkhart, is Miss Cardinal and a student at Purdue University. Shank's talent is piano and her social impact initiative is, “Growing Youth Entrepreneurs.”
Three nights of preliminary competition, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and June 18, will culminate in the Miss Indiana Final Competition starting at 6 p.m. June 19 at the Star Bank Performing Arts Center.
By the end of the evening, both Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021 will be crowned.
Local Outstanding Teens include: Miss Elkhart County Seainna Winner and Miss Kosciusko County Chloe Bollinger.
Winners will go on to compete for the titles of Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
"The young women who compete every year for the title of Miss Indiana are always some of our state's best, brightest and most motivated," said Miss Indiana Scholarship Organization spokesperson Marni Lemons by email. "The Miss America Organization, along with providing valuable college scholarships, helps women find their voice while also providing opportunities and inspiration to serve their communities all over Indiana. The Goshen community should be very proud of these three young women and all they are doing to serve others and improve our state."
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of all Miss Indiana and Miss America competitions and most other activities in 2020.
All audience members will also be required to wear face coverings, as will candidates when they are in groups onstage. No masks will be required during individual competition.
A livestream will be available for a small charge during all nights of competition. Only the Top 10 contestants in Miss and Teen, plus the People’s Choice winners will compete for the titles on finals night.
