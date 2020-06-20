Three people were killed in two crashes in Elkhart County a few minutes apart Friday.
Elkhart County police reported two people were killed in the first crash when the van they were riding in went off of C.R. 22, three miles north of Goshen.
Elkhart County police report the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan was being driven by Charles William Wysong, 56, of Middlebury when it left the road and struck a street sign and tree. Wysong and his passenger, Goldie Randolph, 94, of 1104 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the crash occurred at 2:30 p.m.
Police said the investigation into the crash is continuing.
The second crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. on U.S. 6 at C.R. 37.
County police report Travis Newcomer, 30, of Ligonier, was killed in that crash.
The police report shows that a 2017 Thor Miramar motorhome was being driven west on U.S. by James Murdock, 54, of Fort Wayne when it collided with the rear of a stopped 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Newcomer. Police said Newcomer had stopped for the traffic light at C.R. 37 and Murdock was traveling too fast in order to stop in time and he swerved the motorhome in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid Newcomer’s vehicle.
Police said Murdock was transported to Goshen Hospital for a blood test and the investigation is continuing.
In another crash, a Millersburg man was seriously injured when his motorcycle skidded on gravel in Cass County, Michigan Saturday at 12:18 a.m.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported Gary Lee Stuckman, 50, was riding his motorcycle north on M-62 near Beeson Street, when he drove close to the edge of the road and rode over the gravel.
Stuckman was flown by helicopter from the scene to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Behnke said Stuckman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash.
